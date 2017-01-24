Sheriff’s deputies say they need help locating a suspect in a drug related incident that took place on Stock Island Saturday morning.

Deputies Joshua Gordon, Jon Riggs and Sgt. Linda Mixon responded to 2nd Street and Maloney Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a running vehicle. When they arrived, they found 40 year old William Stokes of Big Coppitt Key, passed out behind the wheel of a silver colored Toyota. The car was in gear and there were a number of witnesses on scene who were trying to keep the car from moving backwards. Stokes was unresponsive in the driver’s seat. Deputy Gordon broke the window of the vehicle, opened the door and turned the vehicle off.

Fire/rescue responded to the scene and began to treat Stokes. Paramedics told Deputy Gordon they found a syringe in the suspects arm. A glance into the car revealed more syringes, several crack cocaine rocks and several small bags of white powder suspected to be cocaine. There was a small dog in the back seat and the vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana. The dog was turned over the SPCA for safe keeping.

Stokes gave deputies a false name, Will Smith; but a check of the vehicle’s registration revealed his real name. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. He fled from the hospital before deputies could get there to detain him. In the car, deputies found crack and powdered cocaine, marijuana, Heroin, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of possession of cocaine, marijuana, Heroin and drug paraphernalia. Bond on the warrant is set at $70,000.

Anyone who knows where Stokes is should contact the Sheriff’s Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.