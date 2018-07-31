Deputies Need Help Identifying Suspects in Marine Theft Case

Upper Keys deputies and detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole nearly $4,000 in fishing equipment earlier this month from a boat at the Mariner’s Club Resort in Key Largo.

The theft took place on July 16, at 5:14 a.m. by two white males described as being either teenagers or men in their early 20s. Each suspect has a small build with brown, medium length hair and light facial hair. They wore light clothing.

One of suspects can be seen on security footage carrying multiple fishing rods from a vessel. He hands some of the rods to the other suspect on the dock, and they then run away with the stolen property.

The stolen items were listed as:

  • Two Penn International reels: One 30VSW and one 50VSW with a total value of $1,500;
  • One Daiwa Tacoma electric reel valued at $1,000;
  • Two Fenwick offshore rods worth $900:
  • Two Penn spinning reels worth $500.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Mark Coleman at 305-853-3211. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.

 

