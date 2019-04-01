Dance Key West Presents Fourth ReMARCable Dance Project at The Studios of Key West on April 6

Dance Key West, the non-for-profit dance company founded and directed by Key West performer Kyla Piscopink in 2008, presents a very special afternoon of dance on April 6 at 4:00pm at The Studios of Key West with the fourth installation of The ReMARCable Dance Project, entitled “Heroes,” featuring inspiring stories of unlikely heroes narrated by Steve Burns from Blue’s Clues, clients from MARC—Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens, a Key West non-profit serving adults with who have developmental disabilities, and Dance Key West.

“The ReMARCable Dance Project helps MARC clients improve coordination, participate in mild physical activity, and provide an opportunity for socialization while learning the art of dance,” says Piscopink. “They end up guiding us just as much –if not more- as we guide them, offering everyone involved palpable moments of awe where their uninhibited joy and willingness to go deep reminds us what it is really all for. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

Outreach programs are integral to Dance Key West’s development as both dancers and community members, says Piscopink, and they are committed to sharing the joy of movement by guiding members of the island’s underserved populations to discover and express their own creativity and physicality through dance and dance-making, specifically those who may not typically be afforded opportunities to discover the art of dance.

Other outreach programming includes weekly dance and technique classes free of charge for students of the Bahama Village Music Program and the launch of Autism Movement Therapy— a movement class that supports children on the autism spectrum.

Dance Key West recently launched a new partnership with Key West Theater and are housed in the theater’s second-floor studio space, where they rehearse and offer innovative dance workshops developed to make movement accessible and fun for all levels of experience.

For more information about the company or its programs and performances or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit DanceKeyWest.org or email Kyla at dancekw@gmail.com.