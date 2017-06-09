A Live, Local, “Critter Cam” has been established on a backcountry island in the National Key Deer Refuge. The camera is focused on a pair of nesting white-crowned pigeons, who currently are incubating two eggs in their nest. We welcome the public to view the live video feed at their convenience by visiting either the National Key Deer Refuge or the Great White Heron National Wildlife Websites and then clicking on the critter cam links.

www.fws.gov/refuge/National_ Key_Deer_Refuge/

www.fws.gov/refuge/great_ white_heron/

Critter Cams provide lots of great information to biologists; including a behind the scenes look at animal biology and ecology, without disturbing them or influencing their behavior. This data can be very helpful in managing a species and their habitats. Critter Cams are also excellent education and outreach tools. Whether you are an educator, a naturalist, a birder or interested citizen there is much to learn and enjoy while watching the videos; no matter where you live! We want to thank our Friends group FAVOR Florida Keys for their continued support of and partnership in this project.

White-crowned pigeons are amazing birds; here are 10 reasons you should “Give a Smidgen for the White-Crowned Pigeon”