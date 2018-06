On Wednesday, June 21, at 8:50 p.m., Monroe County Fire Rescue crews from Tavernier along with firefighters from the Islamorada Fire Department, responded at to a trailer fire on Hood Avenue in Tavernier. The fire was put out, and no one was injured. The Monroe County Fire Marshal is investigating but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.