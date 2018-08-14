This week, creative kids had a chance to participate in a clay workshop at Fort East Martello. Holly Petruzzi, a visiting instructor from Los Angeles, taught students how to blend and marbleize clay to create the main characters from two children’s books, Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree” (starring a fruit bat) and Janelle Cannon’s “Stellaluna.”

Students created their own solar garden lighthouse through the use of clay pots and paint. The workshop was the last of the summer-long program offered by the Key West Art and Historical Society before kids return to school.