Crean Receives Chief’s Commendation

Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg awarded Public Information Office Alyson Crean a Chief’s Commendation during last week’s awards ceremony at the Grand Key Resort.

“For over a decade she has made herself available on nights, weekends, holidays outside of her normal schedule,” said Chief Brandenburg. “Ms. Crean goes above and beyond to capture the Department’s highlights, festivities, and investigations,” he said, noting that she always steps up in hard times as well.

“Most recently, Ms. Crean organized the changing of command ceremony,” he said. “This event captured a milestone in the history of not only the police department but the city of Key West as well. Adding to the challenge of this day, the changing of command was followed by the promotion of three officers to their new respective ranks. Ms. Crean’s attention to detail, multitasking abilities and planning were on display as the event went flawlessly.”