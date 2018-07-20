Key West The Newspaper

County Turns Down Taxpayers’ Pleas for Referendum

Jul 202018
 

A controversial property tax was heard at the crowded July 18, Monroe County BOCC meeting. The Blue Paper brings you the video scoop on what really transpired…

For more in-depth coverage of this story, please see: Fishermen’s Hospital- “No Taxation without Verification!”

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 July 20, 2018

