A controversial property tax was heard at the crowded July 18, Monroe County BOCC meeting. The Blue Paper brings you the video scoop on what really transpired…
For more in-depth coverage of this story, please see: Fishermen’s Hospital- “No Taxation without Verification!”
DID YOU LIKE THIS STORY?
HELP KEEP LOCAL INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM ALIVE…
TO MAKE A MONTHLY OR A ONE-TIME VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTION
CONTRIBUTE:
Become a “Patron” by signing up to give monthly support on Patreon by clicking on the orange button below:
OR
Use PAYPAL or your Credit Card
to give either monthly
or
a one-time donation
by clicking on the button below:
[You will be sending money to Blue Pimpernel LLC [dba Key West The Newspaper]
NOTE: CONTRIBUTIONS ARE NOT TAX-DEDUCTABLE
or if you have a PAYPAL account you can always use this link to send any amount you choose:
https://www.paypal.me/thebluepaper
or send check or money order made out to:
Facebook Comments