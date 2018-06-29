The Monroe County Sheriff’s office assisted in the arrest of a 49-year-old Key West man on Thursday as part of an investigation by federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Garrett Jerome McAdams was charged with 30 counts of possession of a gun or ammunition by a convicted felon. McAdams was convicted of DUI causing serious bodily injury (his third DUI conviction) in Monroe County in 2015 and is on community supervision. He also served about a year in federal prison in 1991 after an investigation by the FBI regarding harassment charges.

On Thursday, multiple ATF agents, one agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit detectives met with McAdams at Fairfield Inn & Suites on North Roosevelt Boulevard with the intention of buying firearms from him. According to reports McAdams was selling firearms on a website called FloridaGunBroker.com. Undercover federal agents had contacted McAdams and set up a purchase of guns that were advertised on the website. A $375 price was agreed upon for one Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and the parties further agreed to meet at the hotel on North Roosevelt Boulevard. The sale took place and McAdams left the hotel. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop shortly thereafter and McAdams was detained.

A search warrant was then filed for his residence on Eagle Avenue in Key West. The following items were found in his home:

• Approximately 30,000 rounds of ammunition;

• 15 semi-automatic pistols;

• Three revolvers;

• Nine rifles (hunting and military-style rifles);

• Two shotguns;

• One ammunition reloading machine;

• Several pounds of black powder.

McAdams was arrested and taken to jail.

Note: The information in this crime report comes from local law enforcement agencies. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

