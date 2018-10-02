Confirmed: Machete Attack & Man Found Dead on Boot Key Related…

A Boot Key Harbor liveaboard who was seriously hurt after she told investigators she was attacked by a machete-wielding man on Thursday knew the suspect, who was found dead in Boot Key Friday morning floating in the mangroves.

Crystal Marie Young, 45, was airlifted shortly after she was found on a 27-foot sailboat anchored in Boot Key Harbor near Boot Key Bridge in Marathon about 9 p.m. with serious injuries, including many deep cuts to her hands, arms, head, chest and elsewhere. Her eyes were swollen shut. Young was found by a neighboring liveaboard who took her to his boat and called 911.

A machete was found on Young’s boat as well as a large amount of blood in multiple places on the boat. She remained in stable condition at a Miami hospital on Tuesday.

Deputies, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, began searching for a male suspect. A dinghy with blood on it was found in the mangroves on Boot Key and was later confirmed to be the suspect’s dinghy.

Detectives say the deceased suspect and Young may have dated at one time. The suspect was also a liveaboard in Boot Key Harbor but did not live on Young’s boat.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

The case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

More information about the case will be released as it becomes available.

