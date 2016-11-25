by John Donnelly…….

So filled with delusion and ignorance. Bound to ego consciousness and anger, unable to separate the wheat from the chaff. Violent in our thoughts and judgments, we’ve not learned much of anything, say to strike out and find fault.

The manner in which the United States and most nations of the world educate their young stinks; and has stunk for a very long time. Thus, a steady stream of war and violence. In one American city the murder rate doubles that of Iraqi and tops the death toll in Afghanistan. The teachers in that city are demanding a 30% pay raise. A school system where just 15% of their 4th graders are proficient in reading. The seeds of 78 years of liberal democratic policies, have bore a distressingly rotten fruit.

The charade, masquerading as education, even in the best schools, colleges and universities here and abroad; promotes propaganda and indoctrinating instruction that has little to do with “Reality”. What are we to expect from a steady stream of failed and flawed graduates, as they enter society and become our “new experts”.

Scientifically expanding consciousness and awareness will give us bona fide graduates possessing an ethical bearing and wisdom; capable of eradicating the filth we have created, while broadening our horizons and launching civilization into a “nirvanic age” of reason and enlightenment.

An educational program fitting the aforementioned bill, has been proposed to the Monroe County School System. It would be put in place and maintained without any cost to the district. In addition, there would be an annual $10,000 scholarship awarded to students at the 3 high schools.

“Paradigms and Systems” have become comfortable and familiar with the Darkness. It’s difficult for them to move forward towards the Light. Change and accountability are threatening, for there is a lot on the line for these purveyors’ of power, the status quo and nescience.

The neglect of students resultant from an incomplete and fraudulent education, has morphed into a pandemic epidemic of violence, malfeasance and corruption. No one escapes the consequences associated with an inconsequential and ineffective delivery of classroom instruction to our school children.

More important items are currently on the school board’s agenda. For now, a qualitative and world-class education, complete with scientific techniques advancing the manner and scope with which we solve problems, formulate solutions and view the world, will just have to wait.