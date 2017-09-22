Agents for Natural Retreats are reaching out to those who have been displaced by Hurricane Irma by offering the opportunity to stay in homes in beautiful Cape San Blas, FL, rent free.

“Displaced residents can stay at the Grand Escape, All Decked Out or Seaside Cottage for up to one month for expenses (utilities/maintenance) only while they work to rebuild their homes,” says Natural Retreats public relations representative, Sara Morgan.

You can go to the Natural Retreats website, click on “contacts” to get in touch with a Natural Retreats representative to learn more about this offer.