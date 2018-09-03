Comedy & Heavy Metal/Rock Show to Raise Money for Charity

The Key West Theater will host “Stand Up & Scream,” a combination of heavy metal and comedy in an effort to raise proceeds for the Boys and Girls Club of Key West.

The show takes place September 15 and is a collaboration between Comedy Key West and Parrothead Massacre (a punk rock/heavy metal band), and will deliver an evening of musical madness and laughs. Last year, a Hurricane Irma benefit brought these two forces together resulting in a packed house for a great cause. The evening will begin with an all-star lineup of local comedians including Leland Hurd, Stephanie Kaple (who recently opened for Howie Mandel at the Key West Theater), Steve Crane, Ian Lauritzen, Tony Hughes, Kathy Gilmour and Joe Madaus. The show will then get turned over to the Parrothead Massacre, a metal band comprised of members Mark Gambuzza, Ayden Philips, Clint Moore and Will Shippler.

Tickets start at $15 and are available online at www.thekeywesttheater.com and at the KeyWest Theater box office at 512 Eaton St.