UPDATE! Coast Guard Finds Missing Man Near Islamorada

Aug 272018
 

11:15a.m. UPDATE: The Coast Guard has rescued the 62-year-old man who was reported overdue Monday north of Islamorada.

Robert Vonnegut was reported missing by his son who said his father departed from Sunrise Drive around 10p.m. on Sunday, August 26, in a 10-foot, blue-and-white sailing vessel.

Crews from the Coast Guard Station Islamorada searched with a 33-foot law enforcement boat and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.

The Coast Guard stated that Vonnegut was found treading water overnight after his sailboat was swamped by a wave. He was able to swim from Davis Reef to almost a half mile off Tavernier where a Coast Guard Helicopter spotted him.

Vonnegut was brought aboard the Coast Guard vessel with no reported injuries.

 

Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
