The Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescued nine people on Thursday, July 5 at Hens and Chickens Reef after their 19-foot pleasure boat capsized. The crew of the vessel called the Coast Guard at 4 p.m. to ask for help after taking on water. All nine people aboard were rescued and transported to Smugglers’ Cove Resort and Marina by the Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
