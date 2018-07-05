The Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescued nine people on Thursday, July 5 at Hens and Chickens Reef after their 19-foot pleasure boat capsized. The crew of the vessel called the Coast Guard at 4 p.m. to ask for help after taking on water. All nine people aboard were rescued and transported to Smugglers’ Cove Resort and Marina by the Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.

Rescued were:

Shawn Zimmerman, 47

Joy Zimmerman, 46

Amber Zimmerman, 19

Jasmine Henriquez, 49

Misael Henriquez, 46

Four children



