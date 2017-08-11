MIAMI – The Coast Guard rescued a Navy pilot from the water approximately 20 nautical miles southeast of Key West, Wednesday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard 7th District Command Center were notified at approximately 1:07 p.m. that a Navy F-5N jet pilot was in the water and needed assistance. The watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to conduct a search.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 1:15 p.m., observed an emergency smoke signal and located the pilot in the water. The rescue crew hoisted the pilot from the water and brought him back to Lower Keys Medical Center in good condition.