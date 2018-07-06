Station Islamorada received a distress call via Channel 16 of a center console taking on water near Davis Reef. An FWC vessel and a Coast Guard boat crew aboard arrived simultaneously as the vessel began listing with 2 people in the water. Both agencies worked to recover all 4 passengers and successfully removed the water from the vessel.
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
