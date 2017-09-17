As part of the Hurricane Irma recovery effort, the U.S. Coast Guard has designated all waters within one nautical mile of land in the Florida Keys as a regulated navigation area.

Any vessel traveling through the navigation area must proceed at a slow speed (fully off plane, completely settled in the water and not creating excessive wake).

In addition, the Coast Guard has established the following safety zones inside the navigation area:

• All waters within 25 yards of law enforcement or salvage vessels, and

• All waters with 25 yards of visible wreckage.

Entry into, anchoring, loitering or movement within the Safety Zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Captain of the Port Key West or his designee.

Rules for the regulated navigation area will be in place until Oct. 1.

For more information, call the Emergency Operations Center Public Information Line at 800-955-5504.

