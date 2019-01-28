City Implements $15.00/hour Minimum Wage for City Employees…

During the 2019 budget approval process for the City of Key West, Commissioner Sam Kaufman proposed to increase the minimum wage paid to city employees to $15.00 per hour. The City Commission approved a budget directing the City Manager to make this payroll adjustment for the 2019 fiscal year budget. This policy was implemented as of January 1, 2019.

“The City is leading by example by paying its employees a higher wage more commensurate with the cost of living in our community,” said Kaufman. “This effort has boosted morale among employees and will enhance the City’s ability to attract and retain employees who serve our residents in Key West.”

Fifty-nine employees received raises to comply with the new City policy to pay a minimum of $15/hour as of January 1, 2019.

Click to see the current payroll roster for the City of Key West.