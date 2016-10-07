Ten local businesses will be donating 20% of their proceeds this Saturday, October 8th to The Children’s School Scholarship Fund. By shopping, dining or playing at Isle Style, Jean-Pierre Klifa, We-Cycle, Mellow Cafe & Gastropub, De La Gallery, Seam Shoppe, coastprojects.com, sweetestknights.com, Jimmy Lane Real Estate, and Fly Away Cafe you will be helping to provide a Montessori education to children in the community who would otherwise not be able to afford it.

The Children’s School provides a complete and authentic Montessori environment that fosters a love of learning in our children by adhering to Maria Montessori’s teaching methods. Founded in 1972, the school is Key West’s oldest Montessori program, educating children from 18 months through 3rd grade. The Montessori-certified educators and support staff uphold their mission of guiding children to become self-directed, cooperative and responsible individuals of the community while building solid foundations in humanitarianism, intellectual growth, and peace.