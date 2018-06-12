The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 3-year-old child was airlifted to a Miami hospital Monday evening after being found at the bottom of a Marathon hotel pool. An an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer, Brittany Mobley, and an off-duty doctor performed CPR on the child, who started to breath shortly after. The child was conscious when airlifted to Miami.

The incident took place at the Hyatt Place pool shortly before 7 p.m.

Update: As of 2:15p.m. Tuesday June 12, the 3-year-old boy was listed in stable condition at Miami Children’s Hospital.