Celebrate Tennessee Williams With Acclaimed Mixologist Philip Greene

Celebrate Tennessee Williams during an evening of anecdotes, literary excerpts, and craft cocktails with acclaimed mixologist Philip Greene.

Raise a glass to celebrate the birthday of Tennessee Williams and enjoy samples of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s favorite drinks, the folklore behind them, and recipe demos on Friday, March 15 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Key West Theater, 512 Eaton Street, during “An Evening with Tennessee Williams” presented by Philip Greene, acclaimed mixologist, cocktail columnist, and co-founder of the Museum of the American Cocktail in New Orleans.

“The evening will be a sophisticated and entertaining celebration of bookworms and barhopping, literary style,” says Greene, author of the best-selling “To Have and Have Another: A Hemingway Cocktail Companion,” “The Manhattan: The Story of the First Modern Cocktail,” and “A Drinkable Feast: A Cocktail Companion to 1920s Paris.”

Greene will intoxicate guests with entertaining excerpts from Williams’ pages and serve cocktail samples based on the drinks mentioned in them, along with favorites imbibed by friends and literary greats F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ian Fleming, Raymond Chandler, Truman Capote, William Faulkner, Dorothy Parker, and Ernest Hemingway. Taste and learn how to make literary libations that include the Rum-Coco, a drink Williams likely invented and featured in the pages of his 1959 play “Night of the Iguana,” his favorite New Orleans classic, the Sazerac, and Hemingway’s favorites, the Americano, the Negroni, and his classic daiquiri.

After, Greene will be on hand to sign books, which will be available for purchase at the event.

The event is part of Key West Art & Historical Society’s month-long Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration, which includes special presentations, film showings, a plein-air painting contest, curator tours of the Tennessee Williams Museum in Key West, performances of Williams’ one-act plays, a Lunchtime Lecture illuminating Williams’ later one-act plays, and a limited-ticket kick-off party. For a full event roster, visit kwahs.org/events. Tickets for “An Evening with Tennessee Williams” are available at kwahs.org/tickets: $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers. For more information contact Society Event Coordinator Dani Holliday at 305-295-6616 extension 114. Sponsored in part by The Helmerich Trust, Southernmost Beach Resort, Hemingway Rum Co. makers of Papa’s Pilar, Campari, Bulldog Gin, Haus Alpenz for Dolin Vermouth. Your museums. Your community. It takes an island.