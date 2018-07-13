Monroe County has announced that both lanes of Card Sound Road at the toll facility construction site will close for all traffic at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, and reopen by 6 a.m. the following day, July 20. The All Electronic Tolling system replaces the cash-only toll booth that was removed in 2017.

All vehicles should avoid Card Sound Road during this time period and take U.S. 1 (the Stretch). Message boards are at each end of Card Sound Road to inform travelers of the closure.

The new tolling system is expected to become operational in the fall. Cash will no longer be accepted on the roadway, so motorists must use SunPass or the Toll-By-Plate system. The new rates are $1.50 for two-axle vehicles such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles (up from $1.00 for 2 axle vehicles). Discounts and annual passes will be available for Monroe County residents.