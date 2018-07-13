Card Sound Rd. Closure to Install New Electronic Toll System

Jul 132018
 

Monroe County has announced that both lanes of Card Sound Road at the toll facility construction site will close for all traffic at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, and reopen by 6 a.m. the following day, July 20. The All Electronic Tolling system replaces the cash-only toll booth that was removed in 2017.

All vehicles should avoid Card Sound Road during this time period and take U.S. 1 (the Stretch). Message boards are at each end of Card Sound Road to inform travelers of the closure.

The new tolling system is expected to become operational in the fall. Cash will no longer be accepted on the roadway, so motorists must use SunPass or  the Toll-By-Plate system. The new rates are $1.50 for two-axle vehicles such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles (up from $1.00 for 2 axle vehicles). Discounts and annual passes will be available for Monroe County residents.

Facebook Comments

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 July 13, 2018  Posted by at 1:46 pm Amber Nolan, News, Public Notice  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.