The Key West Police Benevolent Association will be holding a car wash charity fundraiser to support first grader Emily Gomez in her fight against cancer. The event is Sunday, July 30th from 10-4 at the Garrison Bight Marina at the corner of North Roosevelt and Palm Avenue.

Emily is a 1st grader at Poinciana Elementary who was recently diagnosed with cancer. She will need to make routine trips to Miami Children’s Hospital for chemotherapy treatment. These treatments are very costly to the family both financial and with time off from work for her parents.

If you are unable to attend, remember you can still help by donating at Iberia Bank, where a special fund has been set up.

All car wash proceeds will go directly to help with Emily’s expenses.