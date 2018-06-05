A fire at the Lazy Lakes Campground on Summerland Key engulfed a trailer and a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Monroe County Fire Rescue responded at about 3:07 p.m. to a structure fire, where crews from the Sugarloaf, Cudjoe and Big Pine stations put out the blaze. Thankfully, there were no injuries, however both the trailer and car were total losses and one tenant was displaced. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.