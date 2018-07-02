Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man seen in the above photo. He has a thin build and bald head. He was driving a (possibly dark gray) Toyota 4Runner with a darkly-colored trailer hitch.

The suspect was seen throwing the victim’s cell phone to the ground following a road rage incident. The victim was inside Tiny’s gas station, 82788 Overseas Highway in Islamorada, when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office Dep. Matt O’Neill at 305-664-6480 Ext. 6587. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.