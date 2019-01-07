Campers Arrested with a Pound of Marijuana, LSD, and Ecstasy

A man and woman from Ohio were arrested Friday night (Jan 4) after a .40-caliber Glock, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, ecstasy and LSD were found in their vehicles.

Jordan Boerger, 23, his address was not immediately clear, and Calaen Pancake, 18, of Toledo, Ohio, were charged with marijuana possession, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lower Keys Deputy Kathleen Donavon was called to the 5200 block of Suncrest Road near Leo’s Campground and RV Park on Stock Island at 7:19 p.m. regarding a red Pontiac and a blue Chrysler van parked across the street. An employee at the campground believed several people were camping illegally out of the vehicles. Deputy Donavon found Boerger and Pancake there when she arrived. Both admitted they were sleeping out of the van. Deputy Donavon explained the Monroe County ordinance, which bans such camping. The van belongs to Boerger and the Pontiac belongs to Pancake.

Deputy Donavon smelled the odor of marijuana. Deputy Denise Dery also arrived on scene. Deputy Donavon asked them to hand over the marijuana. Boerger handed over a mason jar of marijuana. Both vehicles were searched.

About 1.2 pounds of marijuana in five large bags was found in the Pontiac as well as four hits of LSD and various drug paraphernalia. About 16 grams of marijuana, nine grams of ecstasy and the Glock handgun (with ammunition) were found in the van.

Both Boerger and Pancake were taken to jail.

Note: Information in this crime report is provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.