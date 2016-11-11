COMMUNITY OUTREACH TO ADDRESS THE NEW WORLD SCREWWORM INFESTATION AND ERADICATION RESPONSE

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS – Lower Keys

BIG PINE KEY, FL – Monroe County BOCC, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County and the UF/IFAS/Monroe County Extension Service are partnering to host three door-to-door community outreach sessions on Nov. 17 and 18 to address the New World screwworm infestation and eradication response in the Lower Keys. We need volunteers from the community to help in the effort.

WHERE: BIG PINE KEY AND NEARBY ISLANDS

Thursday, Nov. 17: 2 to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18: 8 am to noon

Friday, Nov. 18: 1 to 5 pm

Each four-hour session will begin with a brief training at the Big Pine Key Community Park meeting room at 31009 Atlantis Drive (end of Sands Road) on Big Pine Key. The briefing will include information from officials with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the United States Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Following the briefing, the trained volunteers will go to neighborhoods and businesses in the community to share screwworm information, including how to protect pets or report a sick Key deer.

All those interested in attending the training may sign up online by visiting http://tinyurl.com/screwworm1. For questions, please call (305) 742-9687 or email DOHMonroe@flhealth.gov.