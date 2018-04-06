Key West Art & Historical Society invites artists, builders and assemblers to put their creative and engineering genius to play and on display for the Third Annual Papio Kinetic Sculpture and Art Bike Parade, set for Saturday, May 5.

Small and simple or elegantly engineered, teams of any number and age are welcome to enter this pedaled or pushed sculpture parade (think art with parts that move).Registration is $25 for kinetic sculpture floats and $15 for art bikes, with registration fees waived for Society members. Cash prizes will be awarded for various categories. Registration deadline is Tuesday, May 1 for kinetic sculpture floats and May 4 for art bike entries.

There are still a couple of $500 sponsorships available for interested artists, made possible by ‘Papio Pals’ Historic Tours of America and Margaritaville Resort and Marina. Those interested in applying for support funds can visit papiokineticparade.com/s ponsorshipsor contact Adele Williams at 305.295.6616 x 115 for more information. Businesses interested in becoming a Papio Pal by sponsoring individual artists, artist teams and/or school groups, contact Michael Gieda at 305-295-6616 x 103.

Inspired by and named for the late Keys artist Stanley Papio, a humorous rebel metal-artist who explored the value of recycled materials long before it was hip to be rusty, a full weekend of kinetic revelry kicks off on May 4 and runs through May 6, with the parade itself launching from the Custom House Museum, Saturday, May 5 at 5:00pm

The Papio Kinetic Sculpture Parade is supported in part by the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, The Helmerich Trust, and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. For registration information, full event schedule and entry guidelines, visit www.papiokineticparade.com or call Adele Williams, 305.295.6616 x 115.

Your Museums. Your Community. It takes an Island.