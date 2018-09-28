Boot Key: Man Found Dead; Woman Survives Machete Attack

A Boot Key Harbor woman was airlifted to a Miami hospital Thursday night after she was reportedly attacked by a man with machete on a boat.

The woman suffered cuts to her head, arms and elsewhere on her body. She was found on her boat by a neighboring liveaboard about 9 p.m. Thursday who moved her to his boat before calling 911. The woman told the neighbor that a man attacked her with a machete. The woman was taken to the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport. Once there, Trauma Star airlifted her to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where she remained Friday afternoon. Her immediate condition was not available. The woman’s name is being withheld pending further investigation.

A search for the suspect thus began Thursday night with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard. Deputies searched and cleared two other nearby vessels, but found no one.

A man, whose name, age and address were not released pending notification of next-of-kin, was found dead on Boot Key about 10:30 a.m. Friday following a search by the Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

How that man died and his association, if any, to the machete incident remains under investigation.

The details of what transpired on the woman’s boat remains under investigation and those details not entirely clear as of Friday afternoon.

We will update this story as more information becomes available…