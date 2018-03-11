TO MAKE A MONTHLY OR A ONE-TIME VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTION

CONTRIBUTE:

Become a “Patron” by signing up to give monthly support on Patreon by clicking on the link below:

OR

Use PAYPAL [YOU DON’T NEED AN ACCOUNT — YOU CAN PAY USING YOUR CREDIT CARD] to give either monthly or via a one-time donation by clicking on the button below:

NOTE: CONTRIBUTIONS ARE NOT TAX-DEDUCTABLE or if you have a PAYPAL account you can always use this link to send any amount you choose: https://www.paypal.me/thebluepaper

or send check or money order made out to:

Key West The Newspaper

1214 Newton Street

Key West, FL 33040