Dear Readers,

Unfortunately The Blue Paper has not been able to reach its financial goal and I have decided to step down as the Editor in Chief.

A heartfelt thank you to the 99 people who have pledged monthly support to keep this important mission going. Thank you to those who have contributed through one time donations, large and small, over the years. Without you we would not have been able to continue our efforts for this long.

I also want to thank those of you who have contributed to TBP’s mission with articles, letters, poetry, photography, and your own important investigative journalism work. We have greatly appreciated your contributions and are proud to have shared this platform with you.

There is, of course, still much to be investigated and reported on: affordable housing, hurricane Irma recovery, school safety and discrimination, hospitals and health care, overdevelopment, immigration enforcement, animal welfare, accountability and transparency in government…

Arnaud Girard is still exploring the possibility of keeping TBP alive. Arnaud welcomes any support and creative ideas that would help him to keep the mission going. You may contact him directly at 305-731-7299.

[Patreon billing will be halted [no further auto payments will be incurred]. I will contact Paypal patrons individually to ensure their billing is individually shut down. Anyone who feels they would like to receive a partial refund for their most recent [April] monthly donation [since we are halting publication mid-month] please contact me directly at editor@thebluepaper.com.]

My best to you all!

~ Naja Girard