Biggest Loser Challenge Begins Today [September 11th]!

Key West resident, Crystal Smith, weighs in today with Healthiest Weight Florida Coordinator, Emily Mutschler, with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. Today was the first day of the Biggest Loser Challenge in Key West at the Gato Building.

It’s not too late to sign up for the challenge; the last day to sign up is September 18. Registration fee is $30.

Weigh ins take place at the Gato Building every Tuesday morning from 7am to 8:30am or 4pm to 5:30pm. Contact Emily at 305-676-3864 for more information.

Biggest Loser is also taking place in Tavernier with the first weigh in on Friday, September 14 at the Roth Building and the remaining weigh ins taking place every Friday at St. James Church at 87500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada from 7am-9am. The last day to register is September 21.

All proceeds collected from the challenge go toward the top three males and females who lose the largest percentage of body weight in each category.

These challenges are brought to you by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. Visit us at monroe.flhealth.gov.

Contact Hannah at (305) 676-3934 for more information.