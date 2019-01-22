Bid on Fine Art to Support Keys Artists at Feb 13th Anne McKee Artist’s Fund Auction

Attendees can choose from the work of 50 Florida Keys artists, ranging from renowned masters to emerging talents, at the Anne McKee Artists Fund fine art auction Wednesday, Feb. 13th.

The annual auction and its associated gala raise money for project-based grants to Keys visual, literary and performing artists. This year the auction gala will begin at 7:00 p.m. at The Studios of Key West, 533 Street, Old Town Key West. Under the guidance of auctioneer Stephanie Kaple, attendees can bid on original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber art, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more.

“This annual event is unique among the Keys’ fine art auctions, because it is supported by artists with the sole purpose of benefiting artists,” said Roberta DePiero, president of the Anne McKee Artists Fund’s volunteer board of directors. “This results in a magical blend of work by premier and emerging artists combined into an exquisite, unusual auction.”

Each participating artist receives 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of his or her work, while the McKee Fund receives the remainder to award to Keys artists for select projects. Founded by longtime Key West resident Anne McKee, the not-for-profit fund has awarded more than $290,000 since 1994.

As well as fine artwork, attractions at the auction include an open bar, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and champagne. Tickets are $25 per person and $50 for VIP seating and can be purchased in advance at www.mckeefund.org.