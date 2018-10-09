Bicyclist Dies in N. Roosevelt Accident

Key West Police are on the scene of a crash on North Roosevelt Blvd. in front of the Mattress Firm where a truck and a cyclist collided. The 73-year old Key West man riding the bicycle was killed. His identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.
The outbound lanes of No. Roosevelt remain closed while the investigation continues. Motorist are urged to use an alternate route.
More details will be released as they come available.
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. See our Privacy Policy here: http://thebluepaper.com/privacy-policy/
Facebook Comments