Bicyclist Dies in N. Roosevelt Accident

Key West Police are on the scene of a crash on North Roosevelt Blvd. in front of the Mattress Firm where a truck and a cyclist collided. The 73-year old Key West man riding the bicycle was killed. His identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The outbound lanes of No. Roosevelt remain closed while the investigation continues. Motorist are urged to use an alternate route.

More details will be released as they come available.