Last Tuesday [December 13, 2016,] at around 10:30am, James Thompson of Key West parked his Model A Ford in the 500 block of Margaret St. When he returned at around 4:30 pm he noticed a piece of yellow legal pad paper sitting in the passenger seat of the car. James read the note which alluded to his bumper sticker (“Bernie”) and “forewarned” him about some upcoming custom-designed “socialism.”

James didn’t think anything of it at first but when he talked with his father later in the evening, his father recommended he contact the police. James brought the note pictured above to the police station.

Here’s what it says:

“I love the car, if not the bumper sticker. Since I covet the car and since you are a socialist, as soon as I can gather several of my friends, we will hold an election and vote on who owns this car. Be forewarned!”

KWPD Officer Frank Blasberg questioned James about any person(s) he may have had a political disagreement with or any disagreement at all. James told the officer he did not have any disagreements with anyone and said he’d gone over the possible motive/author, “a hundred times,” before coming to the police station.