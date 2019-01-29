Beloved Key West Woman Barely Escapes Catastrophic House Fire

The Key West Fire Department responded to a fire at 813 Galveston Lane just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday January 9th to find a mobile home engulfed in flames. The fire was quelled quickly and the Red Cross arrived to offer shelter for the homeowner, Alelia Butler.

Alelia Butler, who had fallen asleep with a candle burning, awoke to flames and in her attempt to put out the fire suffered minor burns to her hands. She escaped with just the clothes on her back.

Ms. Butler moved to Key West with her parents when she was 5 but left at a young age. She came back “home” about 38 years ago. She accepted a job as a pre-k teacher at Wesley House where she remained for many years helping to raise Key West children. Her retirement years have been spent volunteering and giving selflessly to the community.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Ms. Butler.