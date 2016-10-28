A homeless man was taken into custody shortly after robbing the Whitehead branch of Centennial Bank on Tuesday. Stephen Daniel, 36, is being charged with robbery and falsely reporting an explosive device.

Key West Police received a report of the robbery at 12:32 on Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, Daniel walked into the bank, demanded money and told the teller he had a bomb in his backpack.

Witness say after the robbery Daniel left the bank and went over to a nearby bar for a drink. He paid with a $50 bill from the robbery, telling the bartender to keep the change. When he heard sirens, he apparently returned to the bank and was apprehended. All of the money was recovered.

Daniel was arrested without incident, and police called out the Monroe County Sheriff’s bomb squad to ensure that Daniel’s backpack did not contain explosives. It was deemed safe, and the area was reopened to traffic.