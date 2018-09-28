Attention Gardeners! Fall Dates Announced for Plant Clinics

If you’re interested in learning more about solving common plant problems in your home garden, or would like to identify that pesky insect, the Monroe County Master Gardeners are holding 15 plant clinics in Marathon, Key West, and Key Largo this fall.

All of the following plant clinics run from 9 a.m. to noon:

KEY WEST: Gato Building, 1100 Simonton Street, Suite 2-260

October 1 st and 15th

and 15th November 5 th and 19 th

and 19 December 3rd and 17th

MARATHON: Home Depot, 4555 Overseas Highway

October 20th

November 17 th

December 15th

KEY LARGO: Murray E. Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway

October 3 rd and 17 th

and 17 November 7 th and 20 th (Note: the clinic on the 20 th is being held on a Tuesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday).

and 20 (Note: the clinic on the 20 is being held on a Tuesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday). December 5th and 19th

The Master Gardeners are a part of University of Florida/ IFAS/Monroe County Extension Service, 1100 Simonton Street, Suite 2-260, Key West, FL. For more information, call 305-292-4501; E-mail Monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or visit the Monroe County Extension Service Website at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/extensionservices.