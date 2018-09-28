Attention Gardeners! Fall Dates Announced for Plant Clinics

Sep 282018
 

If you’re interested in learning more about solving common plant problems in your home garden, or would like to identify that pesky insect, the Monroe County Master Gardeners are holding 15 plant clinics in Marathon, Key West, and Key Largo this fall.

All of the following plant clinics run from 9 a.m. to noon:

KEY WEST: Gato Building, 1100 Simonton Street, Suite 2-260

  • October 1st and 15th
  • November 5th and 19th
  • December 3rd and 17th

MARATHON: Home Depot, 4555 Overseas Highway

  • October 20th
  • November 17th
  • December 15th

KEY LARGO: Murray E. Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway

  • October 3rd and 17th
  • November 7th and 20th (Note: the clinic on the 20th is being held on a Tuesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday).
  • December 5th and 19th

The Master Gardeners are a part of University of Florida/ IFAS/Monroe County Extension Service, 1100 Simonton Street, Suite 2-260, Key West, FL. For more information, call 305-292-4501; E-mail Monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or visit the Monroe County Extension Service Website at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/extensionservices.

 

