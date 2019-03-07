Artists Can Celebrate Tennessee Williams’ Birthday With Plein Air Painting Contest 

Recreational and professional painters are invited to participate in Key West Art & Historical Society’s Saturday, March 16 cash-prize plein air painting contest celebrating the legacy of Tennessee Williams, the acclaimed playwright and artist who made Key West his home for 34 years. Reflecting Williams’ support and devotion to the Key West Library – and this year’s Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration theme of “The Library,” the painting subject is to be the Key West Library itself, located at 700 Fleming Street.

Each artist category will have two winners, blind-judged by four qualified arts community leaders; submissions are limited to one artwork per person. First-place award is $200, second place is $100, with winners to be announced and honored at the Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration on March 27 at the Tennessee Williams Museum. Artists retain ownership of their work, which they may offer for sale at the March 27 reception, and winners may also have their works displayed at the Key West Library after the 27th.

A $20 entry fee includes choice of canvas or watercolor paper; artists supply their own paints and easels. Event hours are 9:00am-4:00pm. Register at KWAHS.ORG/EVENTSby March 15 or in person at the Library on March 16. For more information, contact Cori Convertito, Ph.D., at 305-295-6616 x 112 or cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org.

