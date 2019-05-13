Application Deadline Extended for Summer Youth Writing Program

The application deadline has been extended for the Young Writers Studio, Key West Literary Seminar’s annual summer writing program for local high school students. Applications will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis at kwls.org/young-writers.

The innovative five-day writing program will take place June 24-28 in Key West. Participating students will explore Key West and learn about great American authors who have lived and worked here. Each afternoon will feature a writing workshop led by distinguished visiting writer Nicole Dennis-Benn, acclaimed novelist and lecturer in the Creative Writing Program at Princeton University. A special daylong excursion to Dry Tortugas National Park will culminate the week’s site-specific writing.

The second-annual program is open to students in Monroe County who will be starting their sophomore, junior, or senior years in fall 2019. Students who are homeschooled or have unconventional educational backgrounds are equally encouraged to apply. The program is free for selected applicants, thanks in part to a grant from Knight Foundation’s Knight Arts Challenge, which funds the best ideas for bringing people together through the arts.

More information about the Young Writers Studio can be found at kwls.org/young-writers.

