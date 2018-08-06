Key West The Newspaper

by Amber Nolan

You may remember the Blue Paper’s coverage of the Appelrouth Business Corridor proposal (published on June 17th). If you missed it, here it is again:

The item was on the June 26th meeting agenda but was postponed until this Tuesday.

In a nutshell, a small group of well-connected property owners around Appelrouth Lane – which is zoned HRO (low intensity commercial, residential, and no transient rentals allowed) wants a special “corridor” created that would include only their properties.

Many of the activities occurring on these properties are not allowed in their HRO zoning district (such as transient rentals and restaurants) but since they were already occurring when the HRO zoning district was created they are “grand-fathered-in.”

There are hundreds of these “non-conforming” properties throughout Key West. And owners may rebuild them if needed, retaining the right to exceed height or setbacks that already existed. However, they may not expand any of those structural non-conformities.

If grand-fathered-in property owners are “using” their structures in a way that is prohibited in their zoning district they may continue the prohibited use, but they may not expand that prohibited use.

If they want to (or need to – for example because of hurricane damage) rebuild a structure that has a grand-fathered-in use, such as a restaurant or a hotel, for example, they may expand their building footprint (within code) but they may not use any additional building square footage to expand the “non-conforming” use. They could, however, use the additional square footage for any other uses that are allowed in their zone — non-transient housing, for example.

They may apply for a variance to get around some of these obstacles, but there is no guarantee the variance would be granted.

When it comes to expanding transient rental use – there is a specific code provision that prohibits “new transient units” in the HRO zoning district.

These property owners don’t want to be limited by the rule that prohibits expansion of non-conforming uses and new transient units. They want the City Commission to enact a special law that applies only to their properties that would allow them to add new transient units and expand commercial uses that are prohibited in their HRO zoning district.

When this proposal was first put forward, the Planning Director at the time, Thaddeus Cohen, recommended denial because he thought creating this sort of special privileges for one small group of grand-fathered-in property owners would create a dangerous precedent.

The proposal got through the Planning Board with the approval of all members other than Gregory Lloyd. It was passed unanimously at first reading by the City Commission.

Tuesday will be the second (and final) reading.

DID YOU LIKE THIS STORY?

HELP KEEP LOCAL INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM ALIVE…

TO MAKE A MONTHLY OR A ONE-TIME VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTION

Become a “Patron” by signing up to give monthly support on Patreon by clicking on the orange button below:

OR

Use PAYPAL or your Credit Card

to give either monthly

or

a one-time donation

by clicking on the button below:

[You will be sending money to Blue Pimpernel LLC [dba Key West The Newspaper]

NOTE: CONTRIBUTIONS ARE NOT TAX-DEDUCTABLE

or if you have a PAYPAL account you can always use this link to send any amount you choose:

https://www.paypal.me/thebluepaper

or send check or money order made out to:

Key West The Newspaper

1214 Newton Street

Key West, FL 33040