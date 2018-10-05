Annual Southernmost Marathon Starts Tomorrow Morning

The annual Southernmost Marathon & Half /Key West Running Festival starts at 5:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m., tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 6.

There are three parts to the run: 26.2, 13.1 or 3.1 miles that begins on Simonton Street in Key West. Those running the full marathon will run to Geiger Key Marina, where they will turn around and run back to Key West.

The Sheriff’s Office says is aware of the event and is not expecting any major traffic issues on U.S. 1,  however, motorists should take care, use more caution and be more patient while traveling through the Lower Keys on Saturday morning.

For more information, visit: www.somomarathon.com

 

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 October 5, 2018

