Annual Southernmost Marathon Starts Tomorrow Morning

The annual Southernmost Marathon & Half /Key West Running Festival starts at 5:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m., tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 6.

There are three parts to the run: 26.2, 13.1 or 3.1 miles that begins on Simonton Street in Key West. Those running the full marathon will run to Geiger Key Marina, where they will turn around and run back to Key West.

The Sheriff’s Office says is aware of the event and is not expecting any major traffic issues on U.S. 1, however, motorists should take care, use more caution and be more patient while traveling through the Lower Keys on Saturday morning.

For more information, visit: www.somomarathon.com