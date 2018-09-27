American Airlines Adding Two Nonstop Routes to Key West

American Airlines announced it will add two new nonstop services from Key West International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and to Philadelphia International Airport.

Both new routes will operate as weekly flights on Saturdays. They will begin beginning Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 and continue through Aug. 31, 2019. The newly added flights will be operated with Embraer E-175 aircraft that have seating for 12 first class and 64 main cabin passengers.

The Chicago to Key West flights are scheduled to depart at 8:20 a.m. and arrive at 1:05 p.m. The Key West to Chicago flights are scheduled to depart at 1:50 p.m. and arrive at 4:45 p.m.

The Philadelphia to Key West flights are scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m. and arrive at 1:36 p.m. The Key West to Philadelphia flights are scheduled to depart at 2:14 p.m. and arrive at 5 p.m.

“I am very excited that American Airlines is adding service that will further connect Key West to the world,” said Richard Strickland, Monroe County’s Director of Airports. “We continuously work with our airline partners to enhance the air service that brings tourism into Key West and gives our residents better flight options for their own travel.”