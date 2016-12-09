by M.R. Willison…….

Who are those scowling faces

congealed from their resentful pasts?

And smiling unctuous ones

oozing from sanctimony?

Or the tweeters and those

who weave their fabrications

into whole-cloth fantasy?

They are disaster’s chorus

who used to flutter at the screens

but now have breached them

by inattention and design

to cluster at the incandescent source,

to crackle their own and our skins, too

in the game of power.

The head conniver, having wrung

concession from the prior prissy management

convenes his random screeds

to make superrogatory but premature

ejaculations into the mouths

of followers taken in by his small hands

and hyperinflated confidences

that he can do it all

on his Boeing fly.

And the public audiences expand

across a narrow band

of hard-nosed, hard-headed devotés

and those hoping to slake his mania

for sudden choppy medleys of faith and fiction

in his own brilliant insight, dealing somehow

in fantasy, while we await

their deadly pay-offs.

Can we escape the big tent’s rafters

collapsing on us all?

Or seize the pulleys, firm the stays

and drive out this comedic fake and followers

before they blow it all down, or up?