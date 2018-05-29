by John Donnelly…….

Purple Heart recipients “killed in action” (KIA) were remembered in Key Largo on Memorial Day. Gathering at the Murray Nelson Government Center, citizens paid tribute to members of our Armed Forces killed in combat. State Representative Holly Raschein, County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy, Captain Don Fanelli, Sheriff’s Department Deputies, Key Largo Fire Departments, First Responders and an awesome Coast Guard Honor Guard; dignified the event by their presence.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211 provided a free Memorial Day treat to the public after the service. New management and kitchen at the VFW, along with a smoke free environment, created an enjoyable setting and celebration for everyone after the commemorative ceremony.

As guest speaker, VFW Trustee John Dick delivered an extremely interesting and powerful message, characterizing the nature of “combat suffering” endured in battle. Mr. Dick served as a combat engineer in Vietnam. Barbara Mungovan rendered a fascinating poetic analysis of sacrifice and service to one’s country.

VFW Post 10211 Commander Dennis Ward, Quartermaster Jason Kendall and Adjutant Gary Johnson delivered a magnificent Memorial Day Service. VFW and American Legion Members, along with a grateful community, rallied together so that the “cost of freedom” might not be forgotten.