May 292018
 

left to right: VFW Post 10211 Quartermaster Jason Kendall, Trustee John Donnelly and Commander Dennis Ward…Photo by Jason’s daughter…

by John Donnelly…….

Purple Heart recipients “killed in action” (KIA) were remembered in Key Largo on Memorial Day. Gathering at the Murray Nelson Government Center, citizens paid tribute to members of our Armed Forces killed in combat. State Representative Holly Raschein, County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy, Captain Don Fanelli, Sheriff’s Department Deputies, Key Largo Fire Departments, First Responders and an awesome Coast Guard Honor Guard; dignified the event by their presence.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211 provided a free Memorial Day treat to the public after the service. New management and kitchen at the VFW, along with a smoke free environment, created an enjoyable setting and celebration for everyone after the commemorative ceremony.

As guest speaker, VFW Trustee John Dick delivered an extremely interesting and powerful message, characterizing the nature of “combat suffering” endured in battle. Mr. Dick served as a combat engineer in Vietnam. Barbara Mungovan rendered a fascinating poetic analysis of sacrifice and service to one’s country.

VFW Post 10211 Commander Dennis Ward, Quartermaster Jason Kendall and Adjutant Gary Johnson delivered a magnificent Memorial Day Service. VFW and American Legion Members, along with a  grateful community, rallied together so  that the “cost of freedom” might not be forgotten.

John Donnelly
John Donnelly, a resident of Key Largo was born, raised and went to high school in the South Bronx. Upon graduation he was awarded several scholarships to college. He chose to enlist in the United Sates Marine Corps. While serving in Vietnam John was wounded in action. He received two meritorious promotions, one during combat. Upon discharge and return to America, John had a difficult time transitioning back into civilian life. He found himself homeless for the next 4 years. As he worked out some troublesome concerns, he began to yearn to make some sense of his experiences via education. He sought and received his GI Bill benefits. He later graduated frpm the University of Miami on the President’s Honor Roll. While working at a Maximum Security Prison Facility for criminally insane adolescents, he earned a Master of Science degree from Florida International University.
