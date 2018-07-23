A major head-on crash on the 7-mile bridge at mile marker 41 around 12:00 p.m. today closed traffic in both lanes for about an hour (but is now open). Multiple injuries were reported when a Fort Mustang and an SUV collided. Three people were loaded on both Trauma Star helicopters and were airlifted to Miami. Five people total were reported injured.

A second crash shortly afterward involving a pedestrian temporarily closed northbound U.S. 1 lanes at Mile Marker 95.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating both incidents.