ABOUT THE POKER RUN EVENT NO LONGER TAKING PLACE IN KEY WEST

“Good!!!! This biker event, with the idiotic, adolescent noise it brings with it, is an insult to many, many of us. I do believe there are noise ordinances that are not enforced, and making them adhere to all parking rules should also be enforced. OK, OK, I get it … they fill some hotel rooms at a slow time of year, but … do we have to degrade our city to do it? Can’t we find some other group to bring in at this time of year? If not … who cares? so what. Key West is a very successful business enterprise. We don’t; need to prostitute ourselves this way.”

~~ Jerome Grapel

RESPOND BELOW

See Our Comment Policy

GO BACK TO “ISLAND VOICES” MAIN PAGE