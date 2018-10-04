A Royal Restrospective: a Look Back at the Kings & Queens of Fantasy Fest

Key West Art & Historical Society presents their 3rd annual “A Royal Retrospective” exhibit, October 11-29 in the first floor lobby of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front Street. It is a look back at decades of Key West Fantasy Fest revelry, royalty and altruism via memorabilia, keepsakes, photographs, and posters, co-curated by Tennessee Williams Museum curator Dennis Beaver and Society curator Cori Convertito, Ph.D.

And one night only – Thursday, October 18 from 6pm-8pm – the exhibit becomes the site for an all-candidate “Royal Retrospective” party open to the public, with a cash bar and light appetizer fare, with 100% of the $10 admission benefitting Aids Help of Monroe County. Former Fantasy Fest Kings and Queens are encouraged to attend.

Fantasy Fest events are sponsored in part by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council and the Florida Keys Council of the Arts. For more information, visit KWAHS.org/exhibitions/royal-retrospective or contact curator Cori Convertito, Ph.D., at 305.295.6616 x112.

