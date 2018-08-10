The Key West City Commission had the honor this week of commending outstanding hometown athlete, Jennifer Averette for her amazing win in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.

Averette brought home the Bronze Medal for placing third in the 3,200 meter stand up paddle board race. She competed as a member of Team Florida, and is the first athlete from Key West or Monroe County to be invited — in the 50-year history of the Special Olympic Games — to participate in the event, which features athletes from all 50 Stated of the Union and from the District of Columbia.

Averette has the added distinction of competing in the very first standup paddle boarding competition ever held in any Olympic Games. She overcame many difficulties during the competition, which was held in Seattle, due to the unfamiliar cold air and water temperatures. In addition, she overcame the difficulty of competing using unfamiliar equipment.

Averette “showed the world her strong Key West competitive spirit and ability to adjust to adverse conditions to overcome adversity,” reads Mayor Craig Cate’s commendation, “and compete at this high level of competition against the best athletes in America, bringing home to her native City of Key West and to the State of Florida the Bronze Medal.”